Livers (foot) accumulated nine points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

Livers drew the start Monday and scored six points in 11 minutes before leaving in the first half with a foot injury. However, he returned in the second half, so it appears the issue was minor. As long as Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) remains out, Livers will be a candidate for increased playing time in Detroit's frontcourt.