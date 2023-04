Livers chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to Houston.

Livers hasn't made a ton of noise since returning from injury, but he's getting a lot of run for the Pistons. Over the past four games, he's averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. If he can chip in some defensive stats, he'll suddenly become a very intriguing fantasy player.