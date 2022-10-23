Livers racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 16 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Pacers.

Livers saw action for the first time this season, turning in a subdues, yet intriguing line. Prior to the addition of Bojan Bogdanovic, Livers was seen as a potential late-round flier. Unfortunately, it does look as though his playing time is going to be limited, at least for the short term. While he is certainly a priority at this point, he is someone to watch moving forward, especially as the Pistons shift into lottery ball mode later in the season.