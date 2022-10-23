Livers racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 16 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Pacers.

Livers saw action for the first time this season, turning in a subdued, yet intriguing line. Prior to the addition of Bojan Bogdanovic, Livers was seen as a potential late-round flier. Unfortunately, appears as though Livers' playing time is going to be limited, at least for the short term. However, he's someone to watch moving forward, especially as the Pistons shift into lottery ball mode later in the season.