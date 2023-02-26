Livers closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Raptors.
Livers was efficient from the field in this one and scored nine of his 11 points from beyond the arc. He's also recorded a block in back-to-back games. Double-digit scoring performances have been rare for the Michigan product of late, as he's scored 10 or more points in only three of his last 17 appearances.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Sneaky double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Won't start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Greenlit to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Lining up to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Questionable against Nets•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Returns after foot injury•