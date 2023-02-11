Livers notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 138-131 double-overtime victory over the Spurs.

Livers notched his first double-double of the season, making the most of what were a season-high 40 minutes. With Saddiq Bey potentially on his way to Atlanta, Livers figures to step into a larger role moving forward. While he doesn't have a particularly fantasy-friendly game, a sizeable role should at least put him on the radar in deeper formats.