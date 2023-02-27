Livers will move into the first unit for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Detroit will be missing Jalen Duran (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Jaden Ivey (personal), so there will be a ton of opportunity for Livers in this one, making him someone to think about as a streamer. Joining him in the first unit will be Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Alec Burks and James Wiseman.