Livers will start in Monday's game against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Livers will draw the start in place of Killian Hayes (shoulder) alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Duren. Over eight starts this season, Livers has posted 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.