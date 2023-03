Livers (ankle) will start Saturday's action against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After a one-game absence, Livers gets the nod at small forward with Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) sidelined. In 10 starts this season, Livers has averaged 6.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes.