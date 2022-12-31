Livers (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game versus Minnesota.
Livers hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a right shoulder sprain. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in the lineup until the Pistons give an update on his injury status.
