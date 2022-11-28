Livers produced seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to Cleveland.

Livers started for the fifth straight game but once again failed to deliver anything close to fantasy value. While the defensive output was nice, his inability to score, grab rebounds or pass the ball does weigh down his overall short-term appeal. His role figures to scale back once the Pistons start getting healthy bodies back on the floor, meaning those in standard leagues can continue to seek alternative options when it comes to waiver targets.