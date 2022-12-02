Livers (shoulder) headed to the locker room Thursday against the Mavericks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Livers appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during the first quarter of action against Dallas. The forward managed to play through the possession, but he exited to the locker room immediately after the play. Expect Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic to see extended minutes if Livers can't return.