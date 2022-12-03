Head coach Dwane Casey mentioned Saturday that Livers (shoulder) will miss some time, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Casey didn't offer an official timetable, but it seems Livers isn't viewed as day-to-day at this point. The team may provide more details on Livers once he begins to take steps toward a return. The injury comes at an inopportune time, as Livers secured a spot in the starting lineup over the past seven games after previously appearing off the bench. Even so, he's not a significant fantasy asset, checking in outside the top 200 in both per-game and per-36 fantasy production. Jaden Ivey figures to retake his spot in the starting five beginning Sunday, while Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey are among the candidates to absorb Livers' playing time.