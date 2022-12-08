Livers (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Coach Dwayne Casey said Livers would be sidelined for "a little while" on Dec. 3 due to a right shoulder sprain but failed to offer any specific timetable. However, it looks like Livers will be approaching a return to the hardwood considering he was upgraded to doubtful for Friday's contest. When he returns, he will likely regain his starting power forward spot from Saddiq Bey.