Livers (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers.

Livers will miss his second straight game Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a right ankle sprain. With Eugene Omoruyi (ankle) also out, R.J. Hampton, Buddy Boeheim and Jared Rhoden could see extended minutes. Livers' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Chicago.