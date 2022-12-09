Livers (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Livers has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. The second-year forward is set to miss his fourth straight game, but his original designation is a good sign that he could return to action soon. Livers' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
