Livers (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic.

Livers was sidelined for the Pistons' final two preseason games due to a sore right hip, but he returned to full participation in practice Sunday, suggesting he'd be fine for the regular season opener. However, Detroit with err on the side of caution and keep the second-year forward sidelined for at least one game. Livers' next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Knicks.