Livers (shoulder) is out for Sunday's matchup with the the 76ers.
Livers will miss his 19th straight game Sunday with a right shoulder sprain. Despite being expected to play before the end of 2022, his return timetable is uncertain.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Still out against San Antonio•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Still out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Remains sidelined against Chicago•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Still out Wednesday•