Livers (shoulder) won't return to Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Livers was forced out of Thursday's contest early in the first quarter due to a right shoulder sprain. Since the forward isn't returning, Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic will likely see an uptick in minutes. While the severity of the injury is uncertain at this point, Livers could next return to action Sunday against the Grizzlies.