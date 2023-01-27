Livers (ankle) will come off the bench Thursday against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Livers was initially ruled as questionable for Thursday's matchup with a right ankle sprain. With Alec Burks in the starting lineup, Livers will see minutes off the bench alongside Isaiah Stewart (shoulder).
