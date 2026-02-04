Stewart totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Nuggets.

Stewart chipped in across most major categories, turning in another serviceable performance. After a hot start to the season, Stewart has settled into a 22-minute per-night role, averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 14 games over the past month. As long as Jalen Duren is healthy, Stewart should only be looked at as a specialist streamer for blocks.