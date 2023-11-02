Stewart contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Stewart has been quite consistent to start the campaign, scoring in double digits and recording at least six boards in each game. Stewart might see a short-term uptick in his numbers if Jalen Duren (ankle) is forced to miss additional time, but even if that's not the case, he has posted decent numbers to be an asset in deeper leagues. Through five games, Stewart averages 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.