Stewart is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bucks due to a left shoulder sprain.
Stewart is in danger of missing his first game of the season Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report. With Marvin Bagley (back) also questionable, James Wiseman could be in store for a heavy workload against Milwaukee.
