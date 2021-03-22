Stewart played 23 minutes off the bench and added 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal Sunday in the loss to the Bulls.

The rookie center has now seen at least 20 minutes of playing time in 10 straight games and has not disappointed. While he's not to the point of surpassing Mason Plumlee as the starter, he's continuing to show that he can contribute on both ends of the floor. For his last 10 games, Stewart is averaging 8.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 65.5 percent from the floor across 22.8 minutes per game.