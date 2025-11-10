default-cbs-image
Stewart (ankle) will not play Monday against the Wizards.

Stewart will end up missing both games of this back-to-back set, his only two absences of the season thus far. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Chicago. The Pistons will be shorthanded Monday, and the team could rely on Paul Reed to soak up some minutes behind Jalen Duren.

