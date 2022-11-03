Stewart finished Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the Bucks with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes.
Stewart posted his third straight double-double and has reached that feat six times already, making him one of the best two-way threats in the league and an absolute stud in fantasy, particularly in dynasty formats. Stewart has also emerged as a reliable three-point threat from a volume perspective, at least for the standards of big men in the league -- he has drained two or more threes in three of his last four contests.
