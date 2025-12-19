Stewart closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime loss to Dallas.

With Tobias Harris posting a scoreless dud in 18 minutes of action, Stewart closed this game out for Detroit and saw extended run alongside Jalen Duren. That may be a trend that continues, and it's worth mentioning that Harris' expiring contract could potentially be moved ahead of the trade deadline.