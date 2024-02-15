Stewart (ankle) was arrested Wednesday for assault and issued a citation after he allegedly punched the Suns' Drew Eubanks in a Footprint Center parking lot prior to the Pistons' 116-100 loss in Phoenix, Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic report.

According to a report from the Phoenix Police Department, Stewart and Eubanks were involved in an argument in the players' parking lot at the arena around 4:45 p.m. local time, though it's unclear what sparked the fight between the two. Both men were separated by security after a witness said that Stewart punched Eubanks, causing a minor injury to the Suns center. Stewart was later released by police, but an investigation into the incident still remains active. The Pistons big man missed his eighth straight game Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain, but he joined Detroit on its West Coast road trip in anticipation of returning to action following the All-Star break. Since Stewart could be subject to a suspension from the league in addition to facing possible legal ramifications, he's uncertain to be available when the Pistons play their next game Feb. 22 in Indiana.