The Pistons assigned Stewart (toe) to the Motor City Cruise of the G league on Wednesday.

Stewart has missed the last four games due to a right big toe sprain. While the 21-year-old big man is expected to be out for another week, this is a good sign that he will return to action soon. Stewart is likely going to practice with Cruise and return to the Pistons when fully healthy, as he started in all 15 games before going down to injury.