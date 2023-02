Stewart (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stewart dealt with a sore left hip ahead of Monday's matchup but will be able to suit up against Boston. The 21-year-old has started in his last two appearances and has averaged 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.5 minutes per game during that time.