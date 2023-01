Stewart (shoulder) is active and starting Sunday against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 21-year-old sat out the past three games with shoulder soreness but will return to the court Sunday versus New York. Across the 10 games prior to his absence, Stewart averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.7 minutes.