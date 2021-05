Stewart will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

After coming off the bench behind Mason Plumlee on Saturday night, Stewart will return to the lineup as Plumlee sits on the second half of the back-to-back. Plumlee has technically been the Pistons' No. 1 center, but his fantasy value has dropped off a cliff over the last few weeks amid an ultra-aggressive resting plan.