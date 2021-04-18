Stewart will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards.
As expected, with Mason Plumlee (rest) back in the lineup, Stewart will resume his usual bench role. Over his past nine games as a reserve, Stewart has averaged 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.8 minutes.
