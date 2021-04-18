Stewart went for 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in Saturday night's loss to Washington.

While he came off the bench behind Mason Plumlee, Stewart ended up seeing a larger role (24 vs. 16 minutes) and giving the Pistons a much-needed second-unit spark. Stewart still leads all rookies in total rebounds and total blocks, and he's now up to 15.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over his last three games (26.0 MPG).