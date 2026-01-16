Stewart chipped in four points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 victory over Phoenix.

Stewart wasn't all that involved in the offense in his return from a one-game absence, but he still came through with the defensive stats. Stewart ranks second in total blocks (72) this season, so he's worth rostering in most fantasy leagues as a shot blocking specialist.