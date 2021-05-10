Stewart totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 108-96 loss to the Bulls.

With Mason Plumlee resting for the sixth time in seven games, Stewart's production unsurprisingly trended back up again after the rookie was limited to nine points, six boards and two blocks in 20 minutes when Plumlee suited up for Saturday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers. None of Detroit's final three games are part of a back-to-back set, but that doesn't necessarily mean Plumlee will be back in the lineup again this season. Even if Plumlee is shut down for good, Stewart may not be an appealing option in weekly leagues; the Pistons are one of only two teams playing fewer than four games in the final week of the season.