Stewart finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to the Knicks.

Stewart ended just two boards shy of posting what would've been his sixth double-double over his last seven appearances. The big man continues to show value as a two-way threat, and he's starting to show signs of being a reliable three-point shooter as well. Through five outings this month, Stewart is averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.