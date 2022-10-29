Stewart racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 136-112 loss to the Hawks.

Stewart ended just two rebounds shy of posting a double-double here, and while the three-point experiment is not delivering the dividends many expected in training camp, it's worth noting this was the first game in which he drained more than one trey in a single game. Firmly entrenched as Detroit's starting center, Stewart is averaging 11.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, but he needs to improve his efficiency numbers desperately.