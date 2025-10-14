Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Coming off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart will come off the bench in Tuesday's preseason game against Cleveland.
Jalen Duren is back from a hamstring injury Tuesday, forcing Stewart to the bench. With Duren healthy, Stewart's streaming appeal for the start of the regular season is very much lacking.
