Stewart will not start Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Stewart was listed in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game, but the released starting lineup seems to have been an error as it has been confirmed Jalen Duren will get the start. Stewart is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per games over his last three contests off the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Will start Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Ejected after Flagrant 2•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Upgraded to available•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Dealing with minor ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Produces 16 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starting at center sans Duren•