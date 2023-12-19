Coach Monty Williams said Monday that Stewart (shoulder) is day-to-day, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart has missed back-to-back games, but it doesn't sound like his absence will be prolonged. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Utah, but his official status for that contest won't be released until Wednesday afternoon. Stewart has started all 25 of his appearances this season, averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and his presence is even more important in the interim, given Jalen Duren (ankle) is slated to miss at least another week.