Stewart won't return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Stewart tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 25 minutes prior to suffering the injury. The 22-year-old will have a couple days to rest up before Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, though it's unclear if he'll be available.