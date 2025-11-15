Stewart (ankle) provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over the 76ers.

Though he didn't start in his return from a three-game absence even with Jalen Duren (ankle) sitting out, Stewart formed an effective platoon at center with Paul Reed, who started and finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes. Reed will likely fade out of the rotation once Duren is back to full health, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's increased willingness to use Stewart and Duren alongside one another could enable Stewart to maintain a regular 20-plus-minute role moving forward. The Stewart/Duren frontcourt pairing has become a more viable arrangement this season while Stewart is converting at a career-best 38.7 percent clip from downtown.