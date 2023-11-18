Stewart amassed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jalen Duren (ankle) has missed the last three games, and Stewart has produced a double-double in two of them while riding solo as the only true big in the Detroit starting lineup, although he managed only one rebound in 19 minutes against Clint Capela and the Atlanta frontcourt Tuesday. Stewart's got four double-doubles in 13 games to begin the season, putting him well on pace to shatter the career-high 13 he recorded in 2022-23.