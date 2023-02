Stewart racked up 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 12 rebounds across 31 minutes during Monday's 111-99 loss to Boston.

It's his 12th double-double of the season in his 44th game, tying the career-high he set last season in 71 contests. Stewart has dealt with shoulder and hip injuries over the last month, but since the beginning of January he's averaging 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 12 games despite uncharacteristically poor 39.1 percent shooting from the floor.