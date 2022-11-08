Stewart chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win over the Thunder.

He did lead the Pistons in boards, but three different Detroit starters pulled down double-digit rebounds on the night against an OKC squad that was overmatched on the glass. Stewart has four double-doubles in the last five games and six on the season as he averages 12.5 points, 9.9 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.0 threes through 11 contests.