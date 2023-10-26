Stewart logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

The Pistons' starting frontcourt of Stewart and Jalen Duren each grabbed 14 boards as part of double-doubles, out-rebounding their veteran Miami counterparts in Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love. Stewart signed a four-year contract extension in July after taking a step forward in his development during the 2022-23 campaign, and if he's added a consistent three-point shot to his arsenal, a true breakout could be coming for the 22-year-old big man.