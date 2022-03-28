Stewart closed Sunday's 104-102 loss to New York with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.
Stewart weathered relentless defense from Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, ending the evening with a double-double. The center was also able to stretch the defense with two three-pointers in the loss.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Game-high 13 rebounds•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Misses all five shots in return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Will be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Done for night•