Stewart posted 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one turnover in 34 minutes during Monday's 114-106 win over Memphis.

Stewart got the start Monday with Tobias Harris nursing an ankle injury, and he made the most of the opportunity, notching his first double-double since the season opener. If Harris needs to miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Stewart would be an intriguing streaming option.