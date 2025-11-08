default-cbs-image
Stewart (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Stewart sustained a sprained left ankle in Friday's win over the Nets and is likely to miss his first game of the season. If the big man joins Tobias Harris (ankle) on the sidelines, Ronald Holland, Javonte Green and Bobi Klintman are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

